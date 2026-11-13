British actress Lisa Maxwell’s daughter Beau Jessup dies at 27 while studying in NYC
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British actress Lisa Maxwell’s daughter Beau Jessup dies at 27 while studying in NYC

Jessup was on track to graduate from Columbia with her master’s degree in journalism in May 2027

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Columbia University

Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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