NYC Marathon runner, 24, dies after collapsing two miles from finish line in Central Park
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NYC Marathon runner, 24, dies after collapsing two miles from finish line in Central Park

Rachel Apa sent her father a worrying message moments before she collapsed

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram

Topics: Fitness, Health, Sport, New York

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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