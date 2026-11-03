NYC Marathon runner, 24, dies after collapsing two miles from finish line in Central Park

The father of a 24-year-old runner who died after collapsing during the New York marathon said her death is 'unfathomable'.

Rachel Apa, who took part in Sunday's marathon, collapsed in Central Park at mile 24, just two miles before the finish line. A hospital worker who was watching the race as a spectator rushed to her aid and administered CPR. Medical staff then rushed to the scene with a defibrillator.

Her father, Steve Apa, told The New York Times that she died at 9.40 p.m. after being taken to hospital. According to Steve, his daughter died from rhabdomyolysis, which as per Cleveland Clinic, is a rare life-threatening condition where your muscles break down. It can happen after excessive exercise without rest or after an injury.

The Pennsylvania native was running to raise money for Parkinson’s Foundation’s Champions team in honor of her grandfather, who she had lost four years prior. In a fundraiser, she said he was her 'role model growing up' and taught her to 'push limits,' as well as shaping her love for 'sports and movement'.

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Rachel had been raising money for Parkison's (Theodore Parisienne / New York Daily News via Getty Images)

She had been training for months.

Apa, who was running her first marathon, was in contact with her parents via text messages throughout the race, with her father telling the Times she was in 'perfect health and perfect shape'.

Her mother, Michelle Apa, had recorded her daughter passing Mile 14, and her parents had been tracking her on an app throughout the run. At Mile 18, she had texted her father saying: "Ow." At Mile 19, she sent another, which read: "Ow, Ow."

People who have died following the New York Marathon (UNILAD/NBC/Instagram)

The last exchange between the two came at Mile 23 when Steve sent an encouraging message to his daughter telling her it was the 'final stretch,' however, it went unanswered.

Shortly after, her mother realized she wasn't making progress after she had collapsed, prompting her to dash over to the Park.

In a statement, the New York Road Runners, who organize the race, said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our runners following yesterday’s race.

“Our thoughts and sincere sympathies are with the runner’s family, friends, and the entire running community.”

Rachel Apa collapsed two miles from the finish line (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Rachel, who was a student at Charleston Southern University, is the first person to die from a medical incident at the New York Marathon since 2024.

Her father described his daughter's death as 'unfathomable'.

The New York Marathon has been taking place in the Big Apple since 1970. 2026 marked the first year a race has exceeded 60,000 finishers, setting a record of 61,146 finishers.