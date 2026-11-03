Historian who predicted nine of the last 11 US presidential winners shares final verdict on midterms

A political historian who has predicted nine of 11 of the last US presidents has given his verdict on the upcoming midterms, and it's not good news for Donald Trump.

Allan Lichtman has shared his predictions for the US elections, which are being viewed by many as a referendum on Trump's second term in the White House.

And he has said he thinks that the Republican Party is in for a bruising midterms, saying that the Democrats have a more than 90 percent chance of winning the House of Representatives, and a strong chance of taking the Senate as well, with there even being a chance of Trump being impeached again if he loses badly.

Speaking to UK newspaper The Times, he explained that the Democrats do not have to make up much ground in the House as the Republicans only have a small majority.

Advert

"Democrats need so few seats to take the majority. I give it over a 90% chance," he said.

The midterms are a big test for Donald Trump's second term in office (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

While there is a bigger hill for the Democrats to climb in the Senate, Lichtman still thinks it's more likely than not that they will also take a majority there, giving them a 67 percent chance.

Even then though, he predicted a razor thin Democratic majority in the Senate, giving his most likely outcome as 51-49 in favour of the Democrats, meaning they will need to flip four seats to overturn the current layout of 53-47 to the Republicans.

Lichtman said in a YouTube livestream: "Only three times since the Civil War, over 160 years ago, has the White House party won a midterm."

Meanwhile, the historian has argued the key race is for control of the Senate, not the House of Representatives.

He said on his YouTube channel: "The House has powerful investigating powers, but the Senate is way more important because of its role in approving presidential appointments."

This means that anyone Trump wants to appoint to a high-level position in the executive branch of government has to be OKed by the Senate.

The Senate also has to rubber-stamp every lifetime judge from the district court to the Supreme Court.

What states does Lichtman think the Democrats will flip in the Senate?

The key swing states (UNILAD)

Lichtman said on his YouTube channel that North Carolina is the 'surest bet for a Democratic pick up'.

In Maine, he thinks incumbent Republican senator Susan Collins, who has had her office vandalised twice in the last month by political protestors, is 'in big trouble'.

Meanwhile in Ohio, Lichtman thinks Trump's poor approval ratings are 'going to drag down these Senate candidates'.

Texas has not seen a Democrat take statewide office since 1994, but Lichtman thinks previous scandals could harm Ken Paxton.

He was impeached in 2023 on corruption allegations, though he was later acquitted, while he is also going through a messy divorce.

He has also predicted a Democratic hold in Michigan, which has proven a controversial election for the party after former Democratic candidate Haley Stevens shocked the party by endorsing Republican candidate Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who she lost to in the Democratic primary.

Haley Stevens shocked the Democrats by endorsing Republican Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The controversy has been seen by some as a bubbling up of conflict within the Democratic party between its more centrist factions and a growing left wing voice.

But there are other states that Lichtman believes could be up for grabs, saying that Alaska could flip to the Democrats' Mary Peltola, and the Democrats even mounting challenges in Republican strongholds.

"It’s amazing that Democrats are competitive in South Carolina, which Trump won by 18 points," he said.

"Kansas has not sent a Democrat to the Senate since the Great Depression in 1932 and yet that’s a neck-and-neck race, as is Iowa."

But what does he think is the most significant factor behind the Democratic challenge?

"Usually Republicans turn out at a higher rate but this time it looks like the Democratic enthusiasm is higher," he said.

As for Trump himself, Lichtman pointed out his historically low approval ratings and highlighted that these spell bad news for the president in the midterms, saying that this 'not a prediction', but a reflection of previous elections where approval ratings have been low.

"When the approval rating for a president is as low as Trump’s, on average The White House party loses 40 House and six Senate seats," he explained.

"It’s not a prediction, that’s just showing how heavily the winds are blowing against Republicans."

The historian has only made two incorrect calls over the last 11 presidential elections, predicting Kamala Harris would beat Donald Trump, and that in 2000 Al Gore would beat George W. Bush.

But only time will tell just how accurate his predictions will be for the midterms.