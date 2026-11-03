Historian who predicted nine of the last 11 US presidential winners shares final verdict on midterms
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Historian who predicted nine of the last 11 US presidential winners shares final verdict on midterms

Allan Lichtman explained why losing control of the Senate in particular would be a huge blow for Trump

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: PEDRO UGARTE/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: US News, Donald Trump, Politics, Election

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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