Terrence Howard hints at potential presidential run in cryptic message and subtle swipe at Trump

Terrence Howard has suggested he may well run to be president in the future, as he expressed his desire to sit down and chat with Donald Trump.

The US midterm elections take place next week, and while Donald Trump will still be president on November 4, his party may no longer have a grip on Congress.

While the American public are currently debating on who to vote for in the midterms, two years from now Americans will be going to the polls once more to vote on who they want to be the next president.

While President Trump is prohibited from running due to 22nd Amendment, Howard has suggested he could be a surprise inclusion on the ballot paper.

Advert

The Empire actor was asked if he was looking forward to voting in the midterms next week, which lead to him expressing bigger ambitions of running the country one day.

"Yes. I'm looking forward to becoming president," he told TMZ.

Terrence Howard has big political ambitions (JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Seemingly taking a dig at the Trump administration, Howard added: "If they're not going to make a difference, somebody's got to do something."

Howard added to TMZ that he'd like to sit down with the current president to speak about the lasting impact of slavery, arguing descendants should not have to pay federal taxes for 400 years.

JD Vance and Marco Rubio are seen as the main favorites to be the Republican candidate in 2028, while much talk remains as to whether Kamala Harris will run again for the Democrats.

Trump has long stated he would like to run for a third term, despite the fact he's not allowed to do so.

Under the 22nd Amendment of the United States Constitution, no person can be elected to the office of the president more than twice.

Donald Trump cannot run to be president again (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

It states: "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."

The amendment adds: "But this Article shall not apply to any person holding the office of President when this Article was proposed by the Congress, and shall not prevent any person who may be holding the office of President, or acting as President, during the term within which this Article becomes operative from holding the office of President or acting as President during the remainder of such term."

However, earlier this year, Trump said he 'would love to run' for a third term, but ultimately conceded that 'the law is very strong' when it comes to prohibiting it.

“The law is very strong on that,” Trump stated. “The 22nd Amendment is very clear, and I believe in following the law.”