Terrence Howard hints at potential presidential run in cryptic message and subtle swipe at Trump
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Terrence Howard hints at potential presidential run in cryptic message and subtle swipe at Trump

The actor suggested he could run for president one day

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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