Khloé Kardashian reveals her list of desired traits in a potential partner - including some cheeky details
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Khloé Kardashian reveals her list of desired traits in a potential partner - including some cheeky details

Following a four-year period of celibacy, Khloé Kardashian has revealed her strict wish-list for a future man—including one dealbreaker.

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Khloé Kardashian, Kardashians

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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