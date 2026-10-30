Khloé Kardashian reveals her list of desired traits in a potential partner - including some cheeky details

Khloé Kardashian recently revealed she has been celibate for four years, but she hasn't ruled out finding love again after sharing her strict wish-list for a future partner.

The 42-year-old sat down for a candid conversation with older sister Kim Kardashian, during the latest episode of The Kardashians, explaining that the list was a homework assignment from her therapist.

“Just be open to any beauty treatments, or don’t judge me for doing what I gotta do,” she told Kim, seemingly alluding to the cosmetic procedures she has undergone in the past, including a rhinoplasty and tweakments like Botox and dermal fillers.

Taking things seriously, Kim surmised the request concisely: “Must be okay with plastic surgery.”

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Khloé also included someone who is a “man of God” on her manifestation list, as well as a partner who is “successful in his own right,” adding: “I’m no sugar mama.”

Khloe's last public relationship was with Tristan Thompson (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin )

In a vulnerable moment, she admitted: “I do want someone to be my biggest supporter and cheerleader. Because I wanna do the same for that person.”

She also stressed the importance of family harmony, mutual respect, and trust.

"I want someone that’s honest and makes me feel safe. First and foremost, I need to know that I can trust you,” she explained. “I don’t think I need calm because I’m not really calm. I think we could take off patience for mine because I’m not testing people’s patience."

Unsurprisingly, she was adamant there was no room for "cheaters or liars"—an exclusion Kim wholeheartedly supported.

While not actively looking for a new partner, she did admit she was open to the idea of a future romance `(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation)

While much of her list focused on emotional maturity, Khloé also included a few unmistakable physical requirements in true Kardashian fashion.

Beyond wanting someone tall, dark, and handsome, she noted one absolute physical dealbreaker: "He can't have a micropenis."

The reality star’s guarded approach follows years of public relationship turmoil with former NBA player Tristan Thompson.

The exes share two children, True and Tatum, but their relationship was famously rocked when news of Thompson’s infidelity broke just days before Khloé gave birth to True in 2018.

While the public betrayal has understandably left her cautious, she insisted she hasn't given up on romance entirely.

“I don’t know what tomorrow holds, but then again, I never do,” she concluded. “I don’t think I’m closed off. When the right person comes, I’m sure I will feel open. At the moment, I’m not even looking. But I imagine that someone great will come into my life one day and I will feel safe.”



