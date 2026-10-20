Matthew McConaughey's cryptic political rant sparks 2028 presidential run rumors

Matthew McConaughey has received the backing of an independent senator over a future in politics after delivering a cryptic rant, as he encouraged voters ahead of the midterm elections.

It wouldn't be the first time we've seen a celebrity-politics crossover in the US, as the Interstellar star made an unexpected political call to action, as he addressed fans on YouTube.

The actor urged voters to rethink America's two-party political system, encouraging people ahead of the midterms to instead consider independent candidates.

"They’ve been telling us for years that an independent vote is a wasted vote," he opened his plea.

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"Well, a great question for our times is, has that unwasted vote been working out for you?"

McConaughey insisted that he was not endorsing a particular independent candidate, but many users slammed the star for promoting an 'irresponsible' message so close to the midterms.

The star has urged voters to rethink the two-party system ahead of the midterms. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

"Our government is doing their damnest to silence the lower and middle classes. These are incredibly dangerous times and we've got to get this administration OUT," one wrote.

As another added: "This is a ridiculous, privileged perspective from someone with nothing to lose either way."

But others defended the actor, as they stated: "You did a great job of explaining why an independent party should matter more to us than it does."

And a second claimed: "After this November, I am going independent and across the country push for a new independent party in government!"

McConaughey continued: "The number one political identity in America today is not Republican. It is not Democrat. It is independent."

He added that there are 'more of us than either party'.

A former independent candidate backed McConaughey for a career in politics. (Rick Kern/Getty Images)

"Before there was ever Republican or Democrat, there was an American. Our birth certificate is not the Declaration of Compromise. It is the Declaration of Independence."

But following the political speech, former independent Senator Joe Manchin noted that the star would be capable of becoming president of the US.

Writing on X, he said: "I appreciate @McConaughey speaking up for Independent Americans and bringing attention to the opportunity we have to choose a third path this November."

And speaking with NewsNation, the politician said: "He has the ability. He is smart, he is charismatic, he is able to communicate. He has all the qualities and all the ingredients that it takes to bring this country together.

"Now, if that’s where he wishes to go or wherever, I’d be 1000 percent behind him."