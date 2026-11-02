Expert reveals chances of Trump being impeached again if he loses midterms

An expert has shared what Democrats would have to consider if they want to impeach Trump if they win the midterms.

Voting for the midterms open tomorrow (November 3) where as many as 100 million people are expected to cast their vote – if the turnout is anything like the last midterm election in 2022.

People will have the chance to choose governors in 36 of the 50 states. While it doesn't directly involve Donald Trump himself, it can massively impact how much power he has in the Senate and House of Representatives.

As it stands, Republicans hold the majority in both the House and Senate, but it's forecast that this will change after tomorrow. Artificial intelligence predicts that it'll be a win for the Democrats in terms of the House and there will be a 'slight lean' for them in the Senate as well.

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Should the Democrats prove victorious, will there be another attempt to impeach Trump? Daniel Schatz, political scientist, author, and international affairs expert, has shared his thoughts with UNILAD.

Voting for the US midterms opens tomorrow, November 3 (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Will Trump be impeached if Republicans lose the midterms?

"If Democrats win the House, a third Trump impeachment becomes a realistic possibility, but it is far from inevitable," says Dr. Schatz.

"My assessment is that investigations are more likely than an immediate impeachment push.

"Losing seats does not itself trigger impeachment: the decisive questions are who controls the House, what evidence emerges and whether Democratic leaders can unite their caucus behind specific charges."

One person in favor of attempting to impeach the president is Representative Adam Smith, who is the US representative for Washington's 9th congressional district.

Previously, he has declined to comment on the matter but has now told TIME that he believes the Democrats 'have to try' impeach Trump.

"Trump has become beyond dangerous. He is just completely out of control in what he says and how he is governing," he told the news outlet, adding: "I think we have to try, even if it doesn't succeed."

Representative Adam Smith thinks the Democrats should try to impeach the president (JADE GAO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

On what basis could Trump be impeached?

Discussing this, Dr. Schatz shared: "An election defeat or disagreement over policy would not constitute grounds for impeachment.

"A credible case would require evidence of serious misconduct, potentially including bribery, corrupt use of presidential authority for personal benefit, obstruction of investigations or other grave abuses of power.

"These are possible categories, not conclusions that Trump has committed an impeachable offense. Any charges would need to connect particular conduct to evidence and the constitutional standard."

The democrats would need strong evidence to impeach Trump (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Why might Democrats not try to impeach Trump?

"Democrats could decide that an impeachment ending in another Senate acquittal would consume their legislative agenda while giving Trump a powerful rallying cry," Dr. Schatz shared.

"They also have an incentive to demonstrate results on living costs and health care before the next presidential election.

"Investigations offer an alternative: they can expose wrongdoing and build an evidentiary record without committing the party immediately to impeachment."

What happened on the previous occasions Democrats impeached Trump?

First impeachment - December 2019

Trump was accused of pressuring Volodymyr Zelenskyy into investigating Biden (Burak Kara/Getty Images)

During the first Trump administration, House Democrats voted to impeach Trump, making him the third-ever US president to be handed articles of impeachment.

There were two charges. The first involved claims Trump had tried to pressure Ukraine into announcing an investigation into Joe Biden in exchange for military aid.

The second charge related to obstruction of Congress. It was claimed that Trump had not cooperated with the impeachment inquiry and had withheld key evidence. Trump denied any wrongdoing.

The president was acquitted by the Senate in February 2020.

Second impeachment - January 2021

The second impeachment concerned the January 6 riots; Trump denied any wrongdoing (ev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The second impeachment related to January 6, when rioters stormed the Capitol as Congress was called to certify the results of the 2020 election, which Trump lost.

Trump became the first president to be impeached twice, after he was charged with 'incitement of insurrection'.

He was acquitted the following month, with only seven Republicans voting with Democrats against Trump, who again denied any wrongdoing.

Trump called the impeachment the 'greatest witch-hunt in the history of our country'.