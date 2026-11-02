Expert reveals chances of Trump being impeached again if he loses midterms
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Expert reveals chances of Trump being impeached again if he loses midterms

Political scientist Dr Daniel Schatz also shared why the Democratic Party might decide not to try and impeach the president

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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