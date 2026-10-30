Elon Musk reveals his biggest concerns ahead of midterm elections and issues warning if Democrats win
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Elon Musk reveals his biggest concerns ahead of midterm elections and issues warning if Democrats win

He warned it would be 'the end of democracy' as we know it

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Topics: Elon Musk, US News, Politics, Donald Trump

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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