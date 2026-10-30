Elon Musk reveals his biggest concerns ahead of midterm elections and issues warning if Democrats win

Elon Musk has warned it would be 'game over' for America should the Democrats win the midterm elections next week.

More than 100 million Americans are set to cast their vote in the midterm elections next Tuesday (November 3), as voters head to the polls to decide which party will control Congress for the next two years, alongside a number of key state and local races.

The elections will see all 435 seats in the House of Representatives contested, alongside 35 seats in the Senate, with the results set to shape the political landscape for the remainder of Trump's presidency.

The president himself has been out campaigning for candidates standing for the Republican Party in recent weeks, with trips to Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Georgia and Arizona, as he attempts to rally support for his party ahead of the crucial vote.

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Trump told voters to 'close their eyes' and pretend he is on the ballot on November 3. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Musk has been a long-standing supporter of the Republican Party, having joined Trump's administration in 2024 to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), before stepping back from his role in May 2025.

And prior to the elections next week, the trillionaire has issued a stark warning to voters.

Listing his 'biggest concerns' should the democrats have a 'clean sweep', Musk warned that they would:

"Make DC and Puerto Rico states to gain a strong majority in the Senate. Open the borders and legalize everyone living in America illegally to cement a permanent majority. Increase the size of the Supreme Court to gain an immediate majority. This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word."

Musk outlined his 'biggest concerns'. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The Tesla CEO added: "All that is needed to ensure this doesn’t happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one."

The Democrats are currently favoured to win the 2026 midterms, particularly when it comes to taking control of the House of Representatives, as per election forecast trackers.

In fact, recent national polling puts Democrats ahead of Republicans by around eight to nine percentage points.

Trump has repeatedly urged Americans to treat the November 3 midterm elections as though he himself is standing for re-election.

Speaking at a rally in Alabama, the president said: "When I'm not on the ballot, we don't do well. We have 44 percent or 48 percent less people. When I'm on the ballot, we get everybody. So, just close your eyes and pretend I'm on the ballot."