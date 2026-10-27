AI predicts what could happen if Trump and Republicans lose the 2026 midterm elections
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AI predicts what could happen if Trump and Republicans lose the 2026 midterm elections

The analysis explores a potential Washington showdown, with budget battles and financial uncertainty also in focus

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: (Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

Topics: Donald Trump, Artificial Intelligence

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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