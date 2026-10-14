AI predicts where Amelia Earhart's plane wreckage could be and it's eerily specific
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AI predicts where Amelia Earhart's plane wreckage could be and it's eerily specific

Artificial Intelligence has predicted where the remains of Amelia Earhart's Lockheed Model 10-E Electra may be

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Artificial Intelligence, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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