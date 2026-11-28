The Hunting Wives has kicked off its second season with a seriously unexpected twist, as Margo is caught sharing a steamy kiss with her own brother - and the cast have explained all.

The hit Netflix drama has become known for its fair share of scandalous encounters, shocking revelations and unexpected twists, but its latest season appears to have taken things to a whole new level.

Season two picks up after a year-long wait, with the opening sequence initially showing Margo (Malin Akerman) and Sophie (Brittany Snow) sharing an intimate moment in a sun-soaked setting.

However, the seemingly romantic reunion quickly takes a bizarre turn when Sophie turns around to discover Margo kissing her brother, Kyle (Michael Aaron Milligan), who has blood running down his forehead.

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The scene is actually a dream sequence, but it certainly sets the tone for what's to come.

The Hunting Wives is back for season two. (Netflix)

Speaking with Decider, Akerman explained: "I think it’s a perfect way to start it, only because this is The Hunting Wives and we’ve got to start off with a bang.

"And if it’s not someone getting killed, then it’s obviously someone making out with their brother."

The second season continues in the aftermath of the explosive events of the first, which saw Sophie become caught up in a murder investigation after Abby's death turned the lives of the hunting wives upside down.

Explaining the jaw-dropping intro, Snow adds: "I think it sets the tone because you don’t really know what you can believe on this show.

"It is a little shocking and it just hits you up with a shock right away. Also, it kind of gives you a state of mind of Sophie and what she’s thinking about, fearing, what she is kind of subconsciously imagining. And also it sets the tone for the fact that she’s still dreaming about Margo, but you kind of knew that."

Viewers had many questions. (Netflix)

Away from the bizarre dream sequence, Sophie is attempting to put her relationship with Graham (Evan Jonigkeit) back on track. The pair even attend couples therapy, where Sophie comes clean about her affair with Margo, before she eventually moves into her own place.

However, fans rooting for Sophie and Margo to rekindle their romance may not have given up hope just yet. As Sophie continues to navigate her feelings and figure out what she really wants, the door may not be completely closed on the pair's relationship.

The Hunting Wives Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.