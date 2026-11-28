Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother Michael have teamed up to release a memoir after they revealed why they had become distant in the past.

The upcoming book from the pair, which was announced on Friday (November 28), tells the story of "two brothers bonded as kids by epic love and life-threatening crisis, later pulled apart by the impact of success, selfishness, and circumstance, who find the road home."

The synopsis explains that the memoir explores Ashton and Michael's childhood, as well as the latter's battle with cerebral palsy.

“Even for twins, they had a special bond,” the description added. “Anyone could see that Michael was smaller and, if you squinted, maybe had some developmental challenges, but this was an excuse-free zone, and you were treated the same, no pity parties allowed.

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"For years, Michael didn’t even know what the words ‘cerebral palsy’ meant. And money was tight, but love wasn’t.”

Ashton Kutcher is releasing a new book (Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

The book looks into Ashton and Michael's struggles and their drifting relationship, as the brothers lived two different lives.

Not long after Diane and Larry Kutcher, the siblings' parents, went their separate ways, Michael hd a heart transplant at the age of 13.

Meanwhile, Ashton had launched a modeling and acting career and had left his Iowa home behind.

This situation between the two brothers saw their relationship fall apart.

However, there was a moment when Ashton was living in New York as his career started to kick off that changed everything.

"Mike came out to visit and stay, and he looked at me and he said, ‘Every time you feel sorry for me, you make me less,'" Ashton recalled to Entertainment Tonight in 2022.

"He said, ‘This is the only life I’ve ever known, so stop feeling sorry for the only thing I have.’

The actor had previously spoken about his relationship with his brother (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Raising Cane's)

"And that then created an entire shift back to where I think we are today, which is straight up equals.

"That’s it."

Speaking about the upcoming book to People, Ashton said: "This book is about two things for me. First and foremost, it’s about connecting with my brother. Life is short and family is forever. When you don’t mend your relationships, they become something you don’t recognize.

"Second, it’s about examining how two perspectives of the same story can be diverse without having to lead to division. I hear stories about families being torn apart by disparate beliefs and perspectives, and I never want that to be mine. My hope is this book inspires honest conversation and understanding in the world."