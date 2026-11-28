A pregnant inmate is on the run in New Mexico after escaping custody in a police vehicle while returning from a prenatal appointment.

Rebecca Taylor escaped in an officer's SUV after those accompanying her to the appointment had stopped to get food at a Whataburger.

The 26-year-old, who is currently in her second trimester of pregnancy, was able to slip into the front seat of the vehicle before swiftly driving away.

The car was later located three miles (4.8 kilometers) from the Whataburger about an hour after she escaped using GPS tracking, but the inmate was nowhere to be found, with her prison jumpsuit discovered abandoned nearby.

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A second inmate was also inside the vehicle and reportedly attempted to make a getaway, but has since been apprehended and returned to custody.

Department spokesperson Brittany Roembach said in a statement: "It is the understanding right now that one officer was with the vehicle but not inside of the vehicle when this occurred."

The inmate escaped while officers stopped at Whataburger. (Epics/Getty Images).

Taylor had been serving time in prison after pleading guilty to four offenses related to the theft of a vehicle, vehicle burglary and receiving a stolen car, according to court records.

And the US Marshals Service is now offering $5,000 to anyone who has information that could lead to her arrest.

They noted that Taylor is around 5-foot-7, 180 pounds and has blue eyes and red hair.

The public has been told not to approach Taylor if they see her, but call police straight away.

Their statement further read: "Wanted individuals can be unpredictable and may react unexpectedly if approached or confronted."

Officers note that the young woman has ties to both the Albuquerque area and Texas, and is originally from Cleveland.

They are now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her arrest. (New Mexico Corrections Department﻿)

Authorities were handed a potential new lead on Wednesday afternoon (November 25) after a member of the public discovered a mobile phone close to Almosa Park in southwest Albuquerque and passed it on to New Mexico State Police.

Meanwhile, officials ordered a precautionary lockdown across all state prison facilities as the search continues.

But the incident comes amid a spate of prison escapes across the US, with another inmate still missing following a breakout earlier this month.

Mario A. Hernandez, 39, escaped from Wisconsin's Winnebago Correctional Center in Oshkosh in mid-November.

The minimum-security facility is operated by the state's Department of Corrections, and Hernandez has yet to be found.