A man convicted of murdering a pregnant third-grade teacher and her husband inside their Florida Keys home more than three decades ago maintained his innocence in his final words before being put to death in a record-setting execution.

Thomas Mitchell Overton, 71, died by lethal injection at 6:19 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, at Florida State Prison in Raiford, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Overton was condemned to die for the August 22, 1991, murders of Susan “Missy” MacIvor, 29, and her 30-year-old husband, Michael MacIvor. Missy was pregnant with the couple’s first child, a boy they planned to name Kyle Patrick.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Overton’s death warrant on October 21. According to the Associated Press, Overton denied responsibility for the killings in his final statement from the gurney, stating: "I've never sexually assaulted anyone. I never killed anyone. I didn't kill the MacIvors."

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His execution marks the 20th carried out in Florida so far in 2026—surpassing the state’s previous annual record of 19 executions set last year.

A Crime That Horrified the Upper Keys

The couple’s bodies were discovered after Missy failed to report for work at Key Largo Elementary School. Concerned colleagues contacted neighbors, who entered the MacIvors’ two-story residence near TavernAero Airport and found the scene.

According to court records and contemporary reports, the home’s phone lines had been severed with wire clippers, and both victims had their eyes and mouths covered before being strangled with neckties. Michael was also bludgeoned on the head, while Missy was bound with belts taken from a dresser and sexually assaulted prior to her death.

For five years, Monroe County sheriff’s detectives struggled to identify a suspect until catching a break in 1996.

Investigators matched DNA taken from semen found on the MacIvors’ comforter to Overton—a career burglar living in nearby Tavernier—after he attempted suicide with a razor blade while jailed on an unrelated burglary charge.

Detectives subsequently discovered that Missy had crossed paths with Overton just three weeks before the murders.

She had previously told her sister that an employee at a local Amoco gas station gave her the creeps; investigators found she had paid $7.35 for fuel there using a personal check displaying her home address while Overton was working at the station.

In 1999, a jury convicted Overton of the double murder and recommended capital punishment by votes of 9–3 for Missy’s killing and 8–4 for Michael’s. Two years later, he was also handed a life sentence for the 1996 burglary to ensure he remained imprisoned even if his murder convictions were overturned.

Overton professed his innocence right until the very end (Florida Department of Corrections)

‘Final Closure Is Long Overdue’

Following Thursday’s execution, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay—who responded to the crime scene as a young patrol officer—described the case as one of the "most heinous" of his 40-year career.

“I will never forget and am thankful for a final end to this 35-year case,” Ramsay said. “Final closure for the family, friends and citizens is long overdue.”

Monroe State Attorney Dennis Ward called Overton a "cold-blooded killer" and said the execution brought more than three decades of appeals to a close: "Justice has been served, but no execution can undo the suffering he caused or return three innocent lives. Michael, Missy, and Kyle Patrick MacIvor will never be forgotten."

Anti-death penalty advocates, however, criticized the execution. Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty acknowledged the brutality of the murders while noting that Overton was a military veteran and a survivor of abuse at the now-shuttered state-run Dozier School for Boys, arguing that the execution "set a grim record" under DeSantis’ administration.