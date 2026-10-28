How Tennessee's missing inmate escaped prison as $2,500 reward offered for fugitive
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How Tennessee's missing inmate escaped prison as $2,500 reward offered for fugitive

Staff at Northwest Correctional Complex learned Morley was missing at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Corrections

Topics: True crime, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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