Elizabeth Holmes reveals how she felt about Amanda Seyfried's portrayal of her in The Dropout
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Elizabeth Holmes reveals how she felt about Amanda Seyfried's portrayal of her in The Dropout

The convicted Theranos founder had never watched the Hulu series before Nathan Fielder asked her to

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: True crime, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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