Nathan Fielder reveals surprise phone call with Elizabeth Holmes as You Can See Everything documentary airs

Nathan Fielder has opened up about the unexpected conversation he had with Elizabeth Holmes from jail ahead of the release of his new documentary, You Can See Everything.

The call was allegedly the first time the two had spoken in half a year, after making the criminal the focus of his new film.

The ex-Theranos CEO is currently in prison after being convicted for fraud in 2022, having been sentenced to more than 11 years in jail.

In the months before beginning her prison sentence in 2023, Holmes invited filmmaker Fielder to live with her for an entire month, offering an insight into her life behind closed doors.

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And the documentary You Can See Everything, was released in US cinemas earlier this week (October 16).

Since then, Fielder has opened up about the surprise phone call he had with Holmes prior to the release, after which he was left a little confused.

"She had not called me in over six months. I had not heard from her in any way… she asked how I was doing," he said, speaking with Wired magazine.

The former CEO was sentenced in 2023. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"I asked her if she had seen any stuff about the film coming out and how she felt about it. She told me she had seen some stuff, but most things she just isn’t seeing, so she’s heard things, but she hasn’t really read anything. And then, at the end, she said to me - 'I trust you'. I said, 'OK, thanks'."

He added: "We talked about some other stuff. She talked about her kids, and then some updates that are not really my place to share.

"But then after that, she said again, at the end of the call- 'I trust you'. And I don’t know what she meant by that."

Fielder spent 34 days with the criminal prior to her jail sentence. (Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors after claiming her company had developed technology capable of conducting a wide range of medical tests using just a few drops of blood.

Once hailed as a Silicon Valley success story, the mom-of-two became the subject of intense scrutiny when the technology was found not to work as promised.

She was convicted on four counts of defrauding investors, and sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison in November that year.

The synopsis for the documentary reads: "Thirty-four days before she's sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move.

"What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon soon becomes a mind-bending, three-year journey into the abyss."