How Nathan Fielder managed to keep shocking Elizabeth Holmes documentary a secret for three years
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How Nathan Fielder managed to keep shocking Elizabeth Holmes documentary a secret for three years

Elizabeth Holmes let Nathan Fielder into her home for 34 days before she was sent to prison for 11 years

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Documentaries, Science, US News, Crime

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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