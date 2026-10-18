Elizabeth Holmes had a very specific reason for always wearing black turtlenecks
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Elizabeth Holmes had a very specific reason for always wearing black turtlenecks

The disgraced Theranos founder revealed exactly who inspired her signature look

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Topics: Fashion, True crime, Steve Jobs

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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