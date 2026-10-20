Lance Oppenheim has spoken out about why they decided to film a full-frontal nudity scene in You Can See Everything.

The latest A24 hit is here, and this time, it's in the form of a documentary directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim.

Released in the US last week, the film follows 34 days in the life of Elizabeth Holmes who founded Theranos Inc.

Theranos Inc was a health technology company considered as offering breakthrough approaches in the industry before the charade slowly fell apart and resulted in Holmes being sentenced to over 11 years in prison after being found guilty of multiple counts of fraud.

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A24's documentary - You Can See Everything - delves into the weeks before Holmes started serving her federal prison sentence for defrauding investors, her and partner Billy Evans inviting a film crew to document them in the build-up a month before.

And viewers certainly see everything, one of the film's directors since addressing why they chose to shoot a full frontal nude scene of Evans in the shower.

The documentary centres around Elizabeth Holmes and partner Billy Evans (Benjamin Fanjoy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Why there's a full frontal nudity shot of Billy Evans in You Can See Everything

For anyone wishing to know where the scene comes in, it follows shortly after Billy is filmed working out in the gym.

The camera then shows him in the shower, panning up on his body which is completely unclothed.

He then gets out, puts a towel on, nearly bumps into co-director Fielder and the film cracks on from there, only getting more wild as it goes on.

But what was the need? Well, Oppenheim revealed to Vulture just how open the pair were from the get-go sharing an insight into their life.

"You get to their house, and her computer’s open. All of her emails are open. Her journal is open on the side of the couch," he explained.

And then, one day during filming, Evans mentioned he needed a shower and rather than waiting for any direction, Oppenheim reports he simply whipped off his clothes and off he popped.

The director said: "It seems like he really had something he wanted to show to us and to the world."

And if you wanted to know more about the true story behind the documentary?

The true story behind You Can See Everything

The company raised over $700 million, was evaluated at $9 billion, but was later revealed as having falsely claimed it had devised extraordinarily rapid blood tests only requiring a tiny amount of blood with automated devices it had developed.

Theranos was later exposed by Wall Street Journal investigate journalist John Carreyrou and medical research professor John Ioannidis, alongside professor of clinical biochemistry Eleftherios Diamandis.

Cue lots of legal questioning, loss of faith and Holmes' net worth plummeting, combined with several lawsuits, sanctions, and the dissolution of the company in 2018.

Holmes and former Theranos president Sunny Balwani were charged with wire fraud and conspiracy, Holmes found guilty on four counts and sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison.

Holmes is currently incarcerated at at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.