Despite the public believing the infamous 'Mad Pooper' case remained unsolved almost a decade, a bombshell TLC documentary have revealed that the mystery was actually solved back in 2019.

For those unfamiliar with the bizzare case, the 'Mad Pooper' sent a Colorado neighborhood into a frenzy in 2017, when it emerged that a mystery woman had been repeatedly defecating on people's lawns.

The incidents left the the community dumbfounded with many initially believing it could be a runner needing to empty their bowels.

Nine years after the incident made headlines, TLC's Mad Pooper revisits the strange case which captured national attention and became a pop-culture phenomenon, generating headlines, memes, wild theories and widespread speculation.

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But in a bombshell revelation at the end of the second episode, it was revealed that the culprit had actually handed herself in in 2019 - although the information was redacted from the public, until now...

The Mad Pooper, who is here being reenacted by an actress, handed herself in in 2019 (TLC)

The Mad Pooper handed herself in 2019

At the end of the two part documentary, investigator Sean Beetle cracked the case after getting his hands on police reports from 2019.

The report revealed that the Colorado Springs police department had received a call two years after the case went cold from a 'European person' handing herself in, claiming to be the Mad Pooper.

She was the only suspect whose name was redacted in police reports, causing Sean to investigate further.

After successfully unredacting the name - Sean and the producers attempted to get in contact with the woman - but their attempts were unsuccessful. They did, however, manage to secure an interview with the detective who originally wrote the report.

The community dumbfounded initially believed the culprit was be a runner suddenly needing to empty their bowels (Getty Stock)

Speaking in the documentary, Detective Davis revealed that the Mad Pooper called the Colorado Springs Police Department to hand herself in on July 30, 2019. Davis was working in the major crime department at the time, but dispatch transferred the call over to her as they were both German speakers.

Then came the long-awaited confession.

"I'm calling because unfortunately I was the Mad Pooper," the culprit said in a re-enacted phone call featured in the documentary.

When asked why she decided to come forward, the woman said she wanted to express how 'extremely sorry and embarrassed' she was.

She also confirmed she was traveling to America for work at the time, and claimed to have a 'nervous problem' that meant she 'can't control herself'.

"She did not explain to me why it continued to happen in the same spot," the detective revealed. "I did ask her, and all she said was: 'I'm so ashamed that I did this'." But why was her name redacted, and why did it not feature in the documentary?

Sean Beedle cracked the case - but agrees that the Mad Pooper should never be identified (TLC)

Why can't the Mad Pooper be identified?

When asked why the culprit's name was redacted, Detective Davis explained that the woman was afraid the department would release her identity, leaving her vulnerable to online bullying.

"It was a misdemeanor case and the statue of limitation had run out," she further explained. "You had identified, you had called, you had apologized, I documented it, I provided it to my supervisor, but I was determined to not make a media report that I identified the Mad Pooper."

Speaking to UNILAD, journalist and local investigator Sean Beedle said he agreed with the decision to keep her identity private.

"You do tend to feel little bit of empathy towards these people," he said.

"You kind of understand maybe why they do the things that they do and it gives you a little bit of sympathy."

"It can be difficult in that regard because on the one hand you're you're doing this public investigation for the public interest and trying to like identify someone who committed a crime all these years ago," he went on.

"But at the same time, they're a human being with their own struggles. It's just difficult kind of balancing those two aspects of the job."

Sean added that he wasn't convinced anything positive would come from revealing her identity.

"I'm sure most people can you know empathize with like doing something stupid or weird or problematic in their past that, you know, they regret now."

Despite Colorado Springs police receiving a number of prank calls claiming to be the Mad Pooper in 2017, Sean says he's pretty confident it's now 'case closed'.

When asked if he has any doubts whether this woman actually is the culprit, he said: "We're pretty sure. We did a lot of corroboration of supporting details. We found this person on various social media outlets, and we found some pictures to compare. I feel pretty confident that it's case closed at this point."