Kim Kardashian has refused to back down on her claim that the 1969 moon landing was fake—doubling down on the conspiracy theory directly in front of a university science professor.

During the November 19 episode of The Kardashians, the 46-year-old SKIMS founder joined sister Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick for a sit-down with Dr. Kate Biberdorf, Professor for the Public Understanding of Science at the University of Notre Dame.

Khloé explained that she had brought Dr. Biberdorf in to help answer some of her "hard-hitting questions," admitting in a confessional: "My brain can’t handle it."

Those burning scientific inquiries ranged from what a missile is and whether fish ever get thirsty, to questions about mermaids and how cameras actually work.

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At one point, Khloé even puzzled over "where the internet is" and how early web users knew to visit AskJeeves—apparently concluding that 'only Jesus' could have come up with the World Wide Web, rather than decades of computer scientists and researchers.

Dr. Kate Biberdorf, Professor for the Public Understanding of Science at the University of Notre Dame, was taken aback by some of the questions posed (Disney+/Hulu)

‘I’m a We-Didn’t-Land-on-the-Moon Kind of Gal’

Things took an even more chaotic turn when Disick steered the conversation toward outer space, asking Dr. Biberdorf whether she believed in aliens.

“I believe that life probably exists on other planets,” Dr. Biberdorf replied. “I think it would be really ignorant for a scientist to say otherwise. We just do not have evidence yet.”

Disick then asked whether the professor believed the Earth is "a globe or flat," prompting Dr. Biberdorf to confirm: "I really believe it’s a globe. What do you think?"

While Kim dismissed flat-Earth theory, she immediately pivoted back to her favorite conspiracy: "I don’t get the ‘flat Earth’ thing. I’m a, like, we-didn’t-land-on-the-moon kind of gal."

All three stars were adamant that the moon landing was a hoax (Heritage Space/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Disick backed her up, arguing there was "no chance" NASA landed on the moon and broadcast it live around the world.

Dr. Biberdorf politely pushed back, pointing out: "I definitely think that we landed on the moon. We’ve done it six times."

Even when Disick pressed her on 'that first time,' the scientist stood firm—though Khloé remained thoroughly unconvinced afterward, summarizing the debate in a confessional: "Did we land on the moon? No. Does she think we did? Yeah."

Scott and Khloe were both in agreement with Kim's skepticism (Disney+/Hulu)

NASA Already Fact-Checked Her

It is far from the first time Kim has aired her lunar skepticism on the Hulu reality series.

During a 2025 episode, she claimed she had seen videos of Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin saying the landing never happened—despite Aldrin repeatedly speaking about walking on the moon, including in a 2024 interview with PEOPLE—and questioned why the American flag appeared to move and why no stars were visible in lunar photos.

At the time, NASA even stepped in on social media to directly remind the reality star that astronauts had indeed visited the moon six times. Clearly, though, it’s going to take more than NASA and a Notre Dame professor to change Kim’s mind.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.