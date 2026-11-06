10 important details Netflix's new Natalee Holloway documentary left out
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10 important details Netflix's new Natalee Holloway documentary left out

The disappearance of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway attracted huge international media attention

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Mountain Brook High School/Holloway Family

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, True crime

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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