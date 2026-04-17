A woman who was listed on the FBI's Most Wanted list has been captured after a $1 million reward was offered for information.

KaShawn Nicola Roper, 50, from Kansas City, faces felony charges including murder related to the August 23, 2020 shooting of 23-year-old mother Jazmyn Henrion.

In a news release, the FBI said during an altercation Roper allegedly fired multiple shots at a car in Kansas City which struck two women, including Henrion.

Roper was charged on September 10, 2020 with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the 16th Judicial Circuit in Jackson County, Missouri, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

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On July 1, 2021, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Roper in United States District Court, Western District of Missouri, Kansas City, Missouri, after she was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Five years later, Roper was captured in northern Florida by High Springs Police Department officers during a traffic stop within city limits, shortly before 10:30am local time on Wednesday, April 15.

She was found in Alachua County, located in Florida state’s northern region, around 20 miles northwest of Gainesville.

High Springs Police Department pulled over KaShawn Nicola Roper (WCJB TV20 News)

The FBI - Kansas City Division had been offering a $1 million reward for information on Roper. She had been named as one of two women on the federal agencies’ Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Authorities had received tips that led them to High Springs where officers eventually arrested Roper without incident, according to a press release.

In a statement, Kansas City Missouri Police Chief Stacey Graves commented on Roper’s arrest, calling it a ‘testament to the strength and connectivity of American law enforcement’.

Roper’s arrest occurred just one day after the FBI held a news conference asking the public for help in locating her.

On April 14, the FBI announced that Roper was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and that the agency was offering an up-to-$1-million reward for information.

KaShawn Nicola Roper has been captured (FBI)

Roper remained in jail in Florida on April 16 on a charge of being an out of state fugitive, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office records show.

In a statement about Roper’s arrest, FBI Jacksonville Special Agent in Charge Jason Carley said: "I'm proud of the collaboration that made this arrest possible.

"From the moment we received information that Roper may be in our area, we surged into action, working in lockstep with our law enforcement partners to quickly track, locate, and apprehend her... Given the serious and dangerous nature of her alleged crimes, her presence in the community posed an ongoing threat that we could not ignore."