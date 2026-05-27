Green Bay Packers star Josh Jacobs has been arrested after a complaint was made against him last weekend.

Hobart/Lawrence (Wisconsin) Police Chief Michael Renkas revealed to the public that the running back is now facing five criminal charges, which include 'strangulation and suffocation'.

Police were called to his house on Saturday at 8.37am. He was arrested on Tuesday and sent to Brown County Jail under a range of charges, including: strangulation and suffocation, battery-domestic abuse, criminal damage to property-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse and intimidation of a victim.

The bond amount has been set at $1,350.

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Renkas added: "This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.”

Josh Jacobs was arrested on Saturday and faces felony charges (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The charge information from the Brown County Jail's online record says that the strangulation and suffocation charges are a felony, whereas the other four charges are misdemeanours.

Speaking to CNN, Jacobs’ lawyers - David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac - issued a joint statement.

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public,” they said.

“We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.”

A Packers spokesperson told CNN that they were 'aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs', adding, “As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”

The team have training on Tuesday, with head coach Matt LaFleur scheduled to have availability with reporters on Wednesday.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said: "We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club.”

Josh was the NFL's leading rusher in 2022 (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Who is Josh Jacobs?

On the field, Josh Jacobs is the Green Bay Packers’ top returning rusher after recording 929 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

The year before, in 2024, Jacobs ran for 1,329 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. He is also the only player currently on Green Bay’s roster who rushed for at least 200 yards for the Packers last season.

Jacobs is entering his eighth NFL season and third with the Green Bay Packers, who signed him as a free agent in 2024.

Formerly the 24th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders, Jacobs is a three-time Pro Bowler in 2020, 2022 and 2024, with 7,803 rushing yards and 74 rushing touchdowns, and was the NFL’s leading rusher in 2022.

UNILAD has contacted the Green Bay Packers and the NFL for additional comment.