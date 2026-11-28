Elon Musk has pledged almost $18 billion to benefit 'every child in America' - here's how parents can claim the money.

The tech mogul has promised the SpaceX stock through President Trump's new child savings program, giving millions of young people a stake in what is one of the world’s most valuable companies.

After first making the announcement in October 2026, Musk doubled down on the claims on Thursday, as he wrote on X: "Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally."

And the pledge adds to the more than $9 billion already deposited into Trump Accounts, according to the Treasury Department.

Advert

But parents and guardians should make sure they complete the necessary steps in order to claim the funds on behalf of their children.

Elon first announced his plans to contribute several weeks ago. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

1. Download the Trump Accounts app

To get started, parents can download the Trump Accounts app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, or head to the official website, TrumpAccounts.gov.

2. Verify your identity

The parent or guardian will also need to confirm their identity and prove they are authorised to manage the child's account.

3. Have your child’s details ready

Before starting the process, parents should have their child's full legal name, date of birth and valid Social Security number to hand, as well as their own personal details. The IRS also recommends checking that all information matches Social Security Administration records to prevent any delays.

4. Claim and activate the account

The president described the move as 'transformative'. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Once they have provided the required details, parents should follow the on-screen instructions to claim and activate their child's account.

It's worth noting that even if the Treasury Department has automatically created an account for an eligible child, a parent or guardian must still formally claim it before they can access or manage the funds.

And on top of Musk's contributions, it's also worth noting that the government provides a one-off $1,000 contribution for eligible US citizen children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028.

Speaking at a summit in January, Trump claimed the accounts will be 'one of the most transformative policy innovations of all time'.

The president added: "For the first time ever, we're going to give every newborn American child a financial stake in the future, head start of life and a fair shot at the American Dream."

Other companies, including Charles Schwab, Robinhood, SoFi, Uber, Charter Communication and BNY, have also pledged to match the federal government's initial contribution.