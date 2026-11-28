Despite both being household names in Hollywood, it still catches film and theater fans off guard to learn that Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein are brother and sister.

Hill, who is nine years older than the Booksmart star, shares the Feldstein surname with his sister – a connection that regularly sparks double-takes across social media whenever fans put two and two together.

The family tie has surprised a lot of film and theatre fans, with several users on X, saying they had only just found out.

One wrote: "Who was going to tell me that Jonah Hill was Beanie Feldstein's brother??" Another said: "The biggest surprise of the Jonah Hill saga is me somehow not knowing he is Beanie Feldstein's brother yet."

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Beanie Feldstein described her brother Jonah Hill as her ‘best friend’ in a cover interview with The Cut. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

A third commented: "Please, I need a minute I have just learned Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill are siblings."

Hill, whose credits include Superbad, shares the Feldstein surname with his sister but opts to use his middle name while filming.

Similarly, Feldstein's birth name is Elizabeth, though she goes professionally by the childhood nickname given to her by her nanny.

Despite their close bond, the siblings have carved out distinct careers without ever appearing on screen together.

While Hill earned two Oscar nominations for Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street, Feldstein received a Golden Globe nod for Booksmart, which critics frequently hailed as a spiritual successor to Hill's own breakout teen comedy, Superbad.

The pair grew up in Los Angeles with their parents, costume designer Sharon Lyn Feldstein and tour accountant Richard Feldstein.

The two have never kept their bond a secret, though.

In a cover interview with The Cut, Feldstein said: "He's my best friend. We are very close. And we lost our brother, so we have a very, very deep connection, and he's like one of the most important people in my whole life, and being his sister is like my greatest joy."

In 2018, Jonah Hill got a tattoo reading ‘Hello, Dolly!’ as a nod to his sister's first Broadway role. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for WME)

Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein's older brother

The pair's older brother was Jordan Feldstein, a successful music manager who represented Maroon 5. He died suddenly in December 2017 at age 40 from a blood clot that originated in his leg.

In the same interview, Beanie Feldstein also spoke about her brother Jonah Hill's influence on her career: "I feel so lucky to have him, his expertise, and his guidance. I think he's such a tremendous writer and director, and he's just very creative and wonderful. I feel so lucky, though I've always kind of been on my own path - I just get to walk it next to him."

In 2018, Hill honored his sister with a tattoo. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he shared a photo of his forearm, which was inked with the phrase 'Hello, Dolly!'

The tribute was a nod to Feldstein's first Broadway role, playing Minnie Fay in the Bette Midler-led musical Hello, Dolly!

Hill and Feldstein are among several famous sibling pairs in Hollywood, which also includes Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal, Dakota and Elle Fanning, and the Olsen twins.