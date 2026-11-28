WWE superstar Bronson Reed—whose real name was Jermaine Haley—has died at the age of 38 following “medical complications,” the wrestling promotion announced on Friday, November 27.

In a statement shared across its social media platforms, WWE paid tribute to the Australian powerhouse and confirmed he is survived by his daughter and his wife, Paige, who is currently pregnant.

“WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications,” the company stated.

“Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers, and fans.”





Hospitalized Weeks Earlier After Crown Jewel Spot

WWE did not disclose a specific underlying cause of death, though Haley’s passing comes less than three weeks after he suffered severe internal injuries during WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7.

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During an unscheduled run-in during the World Tag Team Championship match involving his stablemates Bron Breakker and Austin Theory, Reed was thrown off the entrance stage through a stack of production tables by Oba Femi.

According to wrestling industry reports from Fightful and the Wrestling Observer, the high-impact spot left Reed with multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney. His injuries were severe enough that he remained hospitalized in Saudi Arabia after the rest of the WWE roster flew out, before eventually being cleared to return home to the United States on November 18.

The tragedy comes just days after he was released from hospital after being injured during a match (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

Career Highlights from Australia to WWE Main Events

Born in Blacktown, New South Wales, Haley began wrestling on the Australian independent circuit in 2007 under the ring name Jonah Rock before signing with WWE in 2019.

After capturing the NXT North American Championship in 2021, he was released later that year and rebuilt his stock in New Japan Pro-Wrestling—notably pinning Kazuchika Okada in the 2022 G1 Climax—before returning to WWE.

He won the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024 and became a centerpiece of the dominant faction The Vision alongside Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman.

One of his signature career victories came in October 2025 when he defeated Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel in Perth.

Earlier this year, Haley spent several months sidelined after suffering a biceps tear on Raw in February, returning to television in September after shedding over 100 pounds.

WWE is expected to honor Haley during this weekend’s Survivor Series premium live event and Monday’s episode of Raw.