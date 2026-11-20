Mila Kunis has revealed how some bad advice she gave to her husband Ashton Kutcher could've cost him hundreds of millions of dollars.

The admission came in an interview back in 2021, in which the actress spoke about how she would often disagree with Kutcher about investment opportunities.

Fortunately, the Dude, Where's My Car? star ignored his significant other, and is now said to be on track to become a billionaire, thanks to a number of clever tech company investments back in the early noughties.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Kunis recalled: "Early in our dating, two things came up. He was like, 'Hey, there's this company, it's kind of a rideshare'."

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Ashton Kutcher is set to become a billionaire (Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

She was, of course, talking about Uber, but having grown up with a father who was a taxi driver, she was convinced it would never work.

"He's like, 'There's this company, it's kind of like a cab company but anyone can drive the cab.' I was like, 'That's the worst idea ever,'" the mom-of-two added.

At the time, Kunis was 'furious' when Kutcher forced her try out Uber, but that turned out to be one of several very smart business decisions from the actor.

In 2013, the couple had another disagreement when Kutcher revealed he was going to invest in Bitcoin.

Kunis recalled: "The second time, he sat me down and was like, 'Hey, babe, I gotta explain this thing to you, tell me if I'm crazy,' and I'm like, 'Cool, what is it babe?' He's like, 'There's this thing, mining for money, it's called cryptocurrency… and it's called Bitcoin.'"

Kunis was skeptical about Uber and Bitcoin (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Alarm bells started ringing for Kunis, who was worried about the safety of investing in cryptocurrency.

She continued: "I was like, 'Then who is going to make sure it's safe?' He was like, 'That's the point,'" admitting she thought it was a 'horrible idea'.

"He didn't listen to me," Kunis continued. "This happens all the time."

Those exact investments, alongside another important tech compare share, are now what have put Kutcher on track for becoming a billionaire - a status he's expected to hit this week, according to Newsweek.

That's because his venture capital firm Sound Ventures invested $435 million in Anthropic, which is now worth around $7 billion.

The AI company began selling shares to the public for the first time on Thursday, after announcing a day earlier that it expected to be valued at between $1.26 trillion and $1.41 trillion.