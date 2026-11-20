A new Netflix thriller series has come under fire from viewers for featuring a religious practice that is banned across the US.

Netflix's unsettling eight-part drama, The Body, has sparked controversy, following a Catholic school dance team whose worlds are turned upside down after a Halloween initiation takes a horrifying turn.

The series has sparked such widespread backlash that a faith-based protest has been launched, attracting more than 100,000 signatures from people calling for the show to be axed.

Prior to the release on November 11, the group wrote a letter addressed to Peter Rice, Chief Content Officer of Netflix, in which they said: "In a few days, Netflix will send something into Christian homes that no parent would ever invite in.

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"On November 11, Netflix releases all eight episodes of The Body worldwide. It features Christian schoolgirls, a dark initiation ritual, the Devil and 'prophetic visions'. You spend years teaching your daughter to pray. Netflix wants to teach her that prayer leads to the Devil. And it is doing it with your money."

Viewers have slammed the series, which premiered on the platform just last week. (Netflix)

They continued: "Every month, Christian families pay Netflix, and Netflix spends it on contempt for their faith. Once the show reaches your living room and your teenager’s phone, the damage is done. Nobody can take it back."

But viewers have been left even more shocked after spotting a deeply disturbing religious practice in The Body - one that is reportedly 'banned' across the US.

Snake handling is practised by a small number of Pentecostal Christian groups, whose followers believe that holding venomous snakes without being bitten is a sign of divine protection. The tradition is rooted in biblical passages that reference faith, miracles and the power of God.

At least four US states - Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama - have laws specifically prohibiting or restricting dangerous religious snake handling.

Netflix are yet to respond to the backlash. (Netflix)

And in The Body, viewers learn that Lisbeth was raised by an evangelical preacher father who belonged to a snake-handling religious group.

Her difficult upbringing helps shed light on her increasingly manipulative behaviour as the series unfolds.

But petition letter adds: "It is time to prove Netflix wrong. A few complaints get ignored. But when Christians of every church stand together, Netflix feels it in its subscriber count.

"One signature is easy to ignore. Hundreds of thousands are not. You and I need as many names as possible to make Netflix cancel The Body."

The Body is available to stream on Netflix now.