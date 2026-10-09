Netflix's Below is rooted in Newfoundland history that is all too real
Home>Film & TV>Netflix

Netflix's Below is rooted in Newfoundland history that is all too real

Josh Hartnett faces the creature, but this story behind Below is what really happened

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: (Courtesy of Netflix)

Topics: Netflix, Streaming

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

Choose your content: