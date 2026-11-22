Most people struggle to get on the property ladder by the age of 30. Meanwhile, Luana Lopes Lara has made a small fortune with her company.

At the age of 29, Brazil-born Lopes Lara became the world's youngest female billionaire. According to Forbes her net worth is currently $2.6 billion.

Lopes Lara, now 30, made her billions with her company Kalshi, which she only launched publicly five years ago. She and Tarek Mansour, also 30, founded the company together in 2018 and it's now worth a staggering $44 billion – up from $11 billion in December 2025.

Kalshi is a prediction market platform that 'allows users to bet on everything from sports game results to political elections to entertainment awards and more', per Forbes.

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This year alone, the platform has over 33 million users who have bet more than $360 billion (and counting).

30-year-old Luana Lopes Lara is worth $2.6 billion (TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

Lopes Lara, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate, recently spoke to The Sunday Times about her astounding success. She said: "I really take a lot of pride in doing the absolute best that I can. I want to see how far I can go, how much I can do, how big I can be."

Lopes Lara credits her accomplishments to two things: optimism and dedication.

"At work I am doing a hundred things at the same time at every point in time," the businesswoman shared.

"I’m the very optimistic, positive one. I’m very much, like, 'The odds are in our favor, let’s go, we’re ripe.' I have to be fine no matter what’s happening."

She also discussed the 'hell' she and her business partner went through to get Kalshi regulated in the US. It wasn't until two years after they founded the company that it received regulatory approval. It then took another year for it to be launched publicly in 2021.

"When it was four years of hell to get regulated, there was a part of both Tarek and I that liked how hard it was – because it was like we were doing an important thing," Lopes Lara reflected.

The MIT graduate founded Kalshi alongside Tarek Mansour in 2018 (Alexey Yurenev/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Despite the hardships they've faced, the young tech moguls keep pushing forward. Explaining why, Lopes Lara said: "Every day I want to get better and see how much further I can go. And Kalshi is absolutely the way to do that.

"It’s giving myself a shot to hopefully be as big as some very important people have been."

She has worked hard to get where she has and reportedly works 14 to 16-hour days – and seemingly her staff work long days too.

A Kalshi employee went viral last year after sharing on Twitter that at 9pm on Christmas Eve, 'not a single Kalshi engineer [had] left the office'.