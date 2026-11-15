Audio recordings have captured the exact moment two planes crashed into each other while taxiing on a runway in Florida.

A departing UPS plane and a Copa Airlines commercial flight - carrying 166 passengers as well as six crew members - collided with each other at at Miami International Airport last night (November 14).

The commercial aircraft had just touched down from Panama City when it was struck, becoming yet another statistic on a growing list of aviation incidents recorded across the US in 2026.

According to official data published by the National Transportation Safety Board, there have been 1,244 aviation accidents this year up to November 14 - disturbingly, 253 of those involved a fatality.

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Now, newly published air traffic control audio successfully captured the immediate aftermath of the runway collision.

"Somebody hit us," the pilot of the Copa Airlines flight said over the radio.

An air traffic controller then responded: "UPS 358, you're supposed to give way to the 73 there."

The collision, involving the UPS plane and the commercial Copa Airlines flight, took place at Miami International Airport (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

After a short back and forth then pursues, which is largely unintelligible, before the controller asked: "UPS 358 did you hit that aircraft?"

The UPS pilot replied: "Yeah we went too far and he clipped us with his wing."

Taking to X, Fox Sports journalist Andy Slater reported that the nose of one plane collided directly with the wing tip of the other.

He added that two people onboard the Copa Airlines flight had already complained of back pain, while a source in the fire department told him the incident was minor.

A spokesperson for the airport has since issued the following statement: "At approximately 9:15 pm, an arriving aircraft and a departing aircraft made contact with each other at the intersection of two taxiways."

"There are no reported injuries and flights are being directed to other taxiways, so there is no impact to airport operations at this time."





While Copa Airlines said: "The aircraft is now at the terminal, and all passengers have deplaned. Airport paramedics evaluated two passengers for apparent minor injuries. All other passengers and all six crew members are reported to be in good condition."

UPS added: "We are aware of an incident involving one of our aircraft on the ground in Miami. Our crew is safe, and we are committed to working with authorities to determine what happened."

The minor runway bump in Miami comes just two weeks after a Learjet aircraft suddenly plummeted out of the sky and crashed near West Palm Beach, also in Florida.

The crash, which took place on November 1, claimed the lives of 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras, alongside 55-year-old pilot Jeff Gregory, and seven passengers - including two young children.

In their final moments, Nathalia can be heard reporting to air traffic control: "We have light clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence."

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the cause of the crash, with investigators finding the jet's left elevator in three pieces nearly four miles away from the main crash site.