Air traffic control audio captures moment pilot reveals two planes have collided at Miami airport
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Air traffic control audio captures moment pilot reveals two planes have collided at Miami airport

The accident adds to a growing list of aviation incidents recorded across the US - and comes just two weeks after doomed Learjet flight

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: ATC

Topics: Plane, Travel, US News, Florida

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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