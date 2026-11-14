Chilling air traffic control audio captures panic as FAA grounds flights in longest ground stop since 9/11
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Chilling air traffic control audio captures panic as FAA grounds flights in longest ground stop since 9/11

FBI personnel are monitoring the situation, though preliminary reports suggest the outage was not caused by a cyberattack.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images

Topics: Plane, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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