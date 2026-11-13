FAA grounds all flights across the US over air traffic control ‘communication issue’ as nearly 7,000 flights disrupted
Home>News>US News

FAA grounds all flights across the US over air traffic control ‘communication issue’ as nearly 7,000 flights disrupted

It's only the second time post 9/11 that all flights in the region have been immediately grounded

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Images

Topics: Travel, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

X

@tinkertonks

You might also like

Choose your content: