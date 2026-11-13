Students discover 'dark magic mushroom' - the first to have both psychedelic and toxic compounds
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Students discover 'dark magic mushroom' - the first to have both psychedelic and toxic compounds

The dangerous new species looks almost identical to harmless varieties, making it a threat to casual foragers

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Andrew R. Kunik, University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences

Topics: Science, Nature, Florida

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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