Doctor issues urgent warning over 'heightmaxxing' trend as teens reported taking 'powerful cancer drugs'

Doctors have warned parents to be aware of a dangerous 'heightmaxxing' trend that could have 'devastating consequences'.

Teenagers, predominantly young boys, have reportedly been taking a drug prescribed to treat bladder cancer after false claims emerged online suggesting it could increase their height.

The drug, Erdafitinib, also known as ERDA, works by inhibiting a protein that drives cell growth in bladder cancer tumors, helping to slow their development.

And while previous research suggests it may speed bone growth in children and teenagers, many scientists have disputed this claim - and doctors are now urging teenagers not to partake.

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Dr Stephanie Widmer, an emergency medicine physician, told Fox News: "It's extremely concerning that teenagers are experimenting with powerful cancer medications in an attempt to grow taller.

Teenagers have been warned not to participate in this trend (Getty Stock Images)

"These drugs were developed to treat serious medical conditions, not to enhance physical appearance, and taking them without a legitimate medical indication or physician supervision can have devastating consequences."

Rolling Stone reported that one 17-year-old, identified only as Zak, had bought the drug online in the hope of increasing his height, paying $300 for a month's supply.

He alleged that he had grown several inches over the course of two years, but that it caused him severe joint pain and nosebleeds.

Speaking to the publication, he said: "I was literally saving money every single day. I was putting money aside from my work and everything just for a medical bill from ERDA.

"I was five foot five, so it was pretty bad. So then I just knew that there had to be something that could make me taller."

But Dr Widmer further warned: "One of the biggest concerns is that these medications can cause serious side effects, including potentially permanent vision damage, elevated phosphate levels and other metabolic abnormalities.

It could have 'devastating consequences' (Getty Stock Images)

"We're talking about adolescents whose bodies are still developing, and exposing them to these risks for a cosmetic goal is particularly troubling."

The doctor noted that young people should be encouraged to look after their wellbeing, rather than put their health at risk in pursuit of unrealistic physical ideals.

She added: "No amount of additional height is worth risking permanent damage to your vision or other serious and potentially unknown medical complications."

Erdafitinib was initially approved to treat bladder cancer by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019, and is specifically intended for patients whose tumours have certain genetic alterations involving the FGFR3 gene, as per the National Cancer Institute.

The manufacturer of the drug, Johnson & Johnson, told Rolling Stone: "It has not been approved to increase height, and its safety and effectiveness have not been established for that purpose or for any use in any children or adolescents."

UNILAD has contacted Johnson & Johnson for further comment.