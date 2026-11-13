Metropolitan Police probing number of sex offence allegations against David Walliams

The Metropolitan Police have announced they are investigating UK comedian David Walliams following reports of 'alleged serious sexual offences'.

Officers say they have received a 'number of allegations' concerning 'non-recent serious sexual offences involving a man now in his 50s'.

Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney, whose team is leading the investigation, said in a statement: "We would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to come forward and speak to us, no matter when it happened.

"We know reporting allegations of this nature can be daunting, but specialist officers are on hand to provide support, answer questions and guide you through the process."

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Walliams denies any wrongdoing.

The force noted that those who have come forward are being supported by 'specialist officers'.

While investigating new allegations, as part of their investigation, detectives are also reviewing reports published by the Guardian and ITN to establish whether there is any evidence of offences, which Walliams has denied.

The TV personality, 55, first rose to fame in the early 2000s alongside comedian Matt Lucas, with the pair creating and starring in the hugely successful BBC sketch comedy series Little Britain (2003-2006).

He went onto become a best-selling children's author, and later became a judge on Britain's Got Talent in 2012.

LADbible Group has approached David Walliams’ representatives for comment.