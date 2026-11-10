David Walliams named as celebrity accused of ‘inappropriate sexual misconduct’ after failed injunction bid
Home>News>UK News

breaking

David Walliams named as celebrity accused of ‘inappropriate sexual misconduct’ after failed injunction bid

He's issued a letter in response to the allegations

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Topics: UK News, Celebrity

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

You might also like

Choose your content: