David Walliams named as celebrity accused of ‘inappropriate sexual misconduct’ after failed injunction bid

Comedian and children's author David Walliams has been named as the man accused of engaging in 'inappropriate sexual activities with a large number of girls and young women', as per an investigation by The Guardian and ITV News.

The 55-year-old asked the High Court in the UK to prevent news outlets from publishing his identity and the allegations against him, but his claim for a final injunction was denied.

He further failed to file an appeal before the required deadline yesterday (4.30pm UK time on November 9), leading to his name being published today (November 10).

Both The Guardian and ITV News which independently investigated the allegations before choosing to collaborate, urged that it was in the public interest to publish their findings. Walliams denies the allegations.

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The allegations include testimony given by two women who said they first met the star when they were 15 years old.

Following the publication of his name, Walliams has issued a letter to the outlets in response to the allegations.

He wrote: "Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with.

“And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something I never did.”

Walliams went onto become the author of many well-loved children's books. (David M. Benett/Getty Images)

He added: “I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me.”

Prior to the injunction being rejected, Walliams' lawyers claimed that publishing the claims would be 'highly likely' to result in him taking his own life.

He is currently in a psychiatric hospital, according to The Guardian.

Mr Justice Nicklin, who presided over the injunction hearing, said in his judgment last week: "The proposed publications concern serious allegations about the conduct of a prominent person and the alleged use of status, influence and access in dealings with women and girls.

"The subject matter includes alleged abuse of power, sexual misconduct and inappropriate conduct towards younger or vulnerable persons."

He further wrote: "Those are matters capable of making a significant contribution to public debate."

While the judge accepted that publishing the claims would cause Walliams 'acute and potentially prolonged mental suffering', he further noted that 'established law did not impose a positive obligation upon the Court to prevent that suffering by restraining publication'.

The Guardian and ITN worked together on the investigation, interviewing more than 100 people, including 'more than 30 sources said to have first-hand accounts'.

Walliams rose to fame in the early 2000s. (Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Walliams' attorney noted that he has 'no intention of returning to public life', and has allegedly 'attempted suicide twice as a result of these matters'.

An attorney representing both news outlets argued that the women they have allegedly been in contact with 'have been traumatised by the claimant’s alleged conduct and have suffered mental health crises and mental illness as a result', the BBC reports.

Walliams first rose to fame alongside actor and comedian Matt Lucas in the 2003 BBC comedy series, Little Britain.

He went on to become a household name in the UK, establishing himself as a best-selling children's author, with many of his books adapted for television, before joining ITV's Britain's Got Talent as a judge between 2012 and 2022.

UNILAD has contacted David Walliams' representatives for comment.