Robbie Williams shares lengthy statement after Olivia Rodrigo accused of copying his 14-year-old song

Robbie Williams has issued a four-page statement on Instagram after fans accused Olivia Rodrigo of ripping off his hit 'Candy' for her new Christmas single.

Rodrigo sent fans into a spiral when she unexpectedly released her first ever track for the holidays on Thursday (November 5), 'Take Me Home 4 Christmas', but some listeners have accused the star of taking inspiration from the former 'Take That' band member's hit 2012 single 'Candy'.

The Christmas song has a jolly swing to it, similar to the feel of Williams' catchy tune, but the 'Let Me Entertain You' star has rushed to the 23-year-old's defense.

"People coming after people because they've spotted a similarity between two songs," he said, writing a huge statement on his Instagram.

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"Some of it I completely understand. Some of it is absolutely justified.

"But most of it, I think, is complete rubbish."

Williams rushed to defend the star after fans drew similarities between their hits. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

The singer, 52, claimed that he 'loves' Rodrigo, and even wishes he had made her record 'Brutal'.

"I've had plenty of people come after me over the years because something l've released apparently sounds like something somebody else released."

He added: "It sounds to me as though she may have accidentally stumbled across a musical echo of mine in one of her new songs.

"And do you know what? I couldn't care less.

"I don't know whether there's technically a publishing issue, a copyright issue, or no issue whatsoever. And I don't want to know."

It's the 23-year-old's first Christmas song. (Cindy Ord/VF26/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

The dad-of-four clarified that he will not 'go after' her regarding the song, admitting that he is at a point in his career where he can 'afford' to take that view.

He warned: "If we keep punishing people for accidentally arriving somewhere somebody else has already been, eventually we're going to frighten the creativity out of everyone."

Addressing the young star directly, Williams concluded: "Anyway. Olivia, if you're reading this, I think you're brilliant.

"But please stop swearing so much. It makes me feel like I have to keep up.

"And frankly, I'm already swearing far more than is necessary.

"Lots of love and Happy Christmas, Rob x."

Earlier last week, Rodrigo revealed she was 'so excited' to release her first-ever Christmas song, a sentiment that was clearly shared by her fans, who were equally enthusiastic about the announcement.

"OH MY GOD ITS HAPPENING," one fan wrote.

As another added: "The countdown is officially ON!!"

"The best gift I didn’t know I needed," a third user said.