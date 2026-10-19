Miley Cyrus addresses show backlash in first performance back following the death of Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus has defended herself against 'clickbait videos' critiquing her first series of Hollywood Bowl performances.

On Friday, October 16, Miley Cyrus took to the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to play her first major concert in four years, and nearly 10 years since her last full-on world tour.

The 33-year-old took the stage to perform some of her most-loved songs, however, five tunes in, she took a moment to pause the performance and reflect on her relationship with Dolly Parton.

The legendary '9 to 5' singer passed away in August earlier this year at the age of 80 and was known to Cyrus as 'Aunt Dolly'.

Advert

During her evening at the Hollywood Bowl, Cyrus reflected how she and Parton were 'eternal' and 'nothing in this life could ever tear [them] apart'.

"And I am going to see her again, and I can’t f**king wait because I miss her," she continued. "Some of the greatest music that we have today was written, produced, performed by my aunt Dolly."

However, during her second concert at the Bowl on Sunday (October 18), Cyrus revealed she'd faced backlash online surrounding Friday's performance.

Miley Cyrus has called out the 'clickbait' videos critiquing her Friday Bowl performance (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Following Friday's show, Cyrus found herself subject to criticism online, certain social media videos accusing her of not being as engaged in the performance given she didn't sing every line and let the audience sing some instead.

On Sunday night, Cyrus called out the 'clickbait' videos, explaining to the audience that 'somebody was doing commentary to get clickbait on their video talking' about her show.

She defended herself, stating she's 'never heard that [she doesn't] put her heart into something'.

"I'm a lot of things, and we're not even going to entertain that, because you all have been with me long enough to know that anytime I'm doing something meaningful that's going to be a stepping stone in my life, in my career [...] to become the person I want to be, you know that it's been controversial," she said.

Before going on to reflect how such 'controversy' now impacts her.





She continued: "The controversy, it used to be a lot of fun. It still can be. I can be pretty melted. I love that about me. I actually used to live my life pretty hard. Because life’s hard so I thought I had to get hard. … But, you know, I didn’t enjoy my life as much when I was living hard. I love pouring myself into something.”

The singer admitted she was finding it 'hard' to stand up on stage and do the show, revealing it doesn't come 'as natural' to her as 'it once did before'.

"Because, like all of us, we change, we evolve, we grow, and we find what gets to come with us. What continues to fit," she noted.

Cyrus reflected the show is 'an experience for' her too, and is made possible by the audience. "[This is] the only way I get to test my personal boundaries, my limits, what I think I can do."

She resolved: "I can take a lot, but one thing I will not stand is any question about where my heart is when I’m on the stage. Not one. I am fully present."

It follows Friday's performance in which Cyrus reflected on how much of her desire to perform live came from Parton and admitted she wasn't sure whether she'd do another show on this scale again.

Cyrus told the crowds: "For me, performance can’t be everything because the curtain closes and the lights go down, and I have to go back home and be happy with who I am.

"I really appreciate you all honoring that and respecting and celebrating and supporting and encouraging me, finding this balance in my life where I can really have everything that I’ve ever wanted."