Eminem's manager debunked popular theory about rapper's hit song 'Stan'
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Eminem's manager debunked popular theory about rapper's hit song 'Stan'

Paul Rosenberg, Eminem's longtime manager, also recalled what he thought about 'Stan' when he heard it for the first time

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Aftermath Entertainment / Interscope Records

Topics: Eminem, Music, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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