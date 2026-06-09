What Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me" was really about as biggest misconception debunked
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What Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me" was really about as biggest misconception debunked

Orville Richard Burrell C, aka Shaggy, revealed what his lyrics actually meant

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Music

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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