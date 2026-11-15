Matchbox Twenty member admits he 'won't watch' Barbie after controversial use of band's hit song
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Matchbox Twenty member admits he 'won't watch' Barbie after controversial use of band's hit song

The bandmates, whose song 'Push' features in the movie, have 'differing opinions on the whole Barbie moment'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

Topics: Music, Barbie, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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