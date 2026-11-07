Robbie Williams responds to Olivia Rodrigo after she's accused of copying him for new Christmas song

Robbie Williams has issued a message to Olivia Rodrigo after many compared her new song, 'Take Me Home (4 Christmas),' to his hit tune, 'Candy.'

The 23-year-old released her first ever holiday track yesterday, (November 6), and her fans can't get enough. However, others were quick to point out that the tune sounded eerily familiar.

Sharing a clip of the music video, which features Cynthia Nixon and Ben Marshall, to X, formerly known as Twitter, one user penned: "Why does Olivia Rodrigo's new Christmas song sound like Candy by Robbie Williams?"

In the clip, the star can be heard singing the lyrics: "'Wanna get drunk with your mother and father/I'd be the coolest in-law daughter/Hungover brunch with you and your sister/Your exes got the summer but boy I get the winter.'"

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However, it's not the lyrics fans feel they've heard before, it's the tune.





And it doesn't look like the observation has missed the former Take That star, who released 'Candy' all the way back in 2012.

"Happy Christmas @oliviarodrigo x," the 52-year-old penned on the social media site.

It's not the only song fans have noticed a similarity to. In fact, many others noticed a similarity to The Waitresses' 1981 festive tune 'Christmas Wrapping.' This, however, was done intentionally.

"About two months ago, I received a weird email from someone claiming to be 'Olivia Rodrigo,'" Chris Butler, who wrote the hit song said on Facebook. At first, he thought it was someone pulling his leg.

Despite not being familiar with the singer's work, Butler quickly became a fan.

"I like your music. I like that you have women in your band. I like that your lyrics are intense, real, and poetic," he added.

Williams released Candy in 2012 (Photo by SJP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The songwriter then concluded the lengthy post by saying Rodrigo's song 'is going to be a smash, maybe even that elusive Christmas #1 contest they have every year in the UK.'

Coming back to the similarities with 'Candy,' it seems like people have differing opinions.

One replied to the 'Angels' singer's tweet: "No shade because i love candy, but i doubt Olivia has ever even heard it?"

Another responded: "ok now make a remix with Olivia."

"We need you on that remix PICK UP THE PHONE," a second agreed.

They weren't the only ones open to the idea, as a third pleaded: "Just admit you're doing a remix with her please (speaking it into existence)."

Not everyone could hear the similarity though, and as the tunes are both so catchy in their own way, it's very likely that this is one huge coincidence. Or, as many hopeful fans believe, the start of a beautiful remix...

UNILAD has contacted Olivia Rodrigo's representatives for comment.