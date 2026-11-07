Robbie Williams responds to Olivia Rodrigo after she's accused of copying him for new Christmas song
Home>Celebrity

Robbie Williams responds to Olivia Rodrigo after she's accused of copying him for new Christmas song

It's not the only song Rodrigo's festive tune has similarities to...

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Cindy Ord/VF26/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Topics: Music, Olivia Rodrigo, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

You might also like

Choose your content: