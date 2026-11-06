Kim Kardashian made drastic decision to sell home and buy the one next door after taking weed gummy
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Kim Kardashian made drastic decision to sell home and buy the one next door after taking weed gummy

Kris Jenner has also been known to dabble in a gummy or two during The Kardashians show over the years

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Topics: Kim Kardashian, Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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