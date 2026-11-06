Kim Kardashian made drastic decision to sell home and buy the one next door after taking weed gummy

Taking a weed gummy usually ends with snacks, a warm blanket, and sometimes a nap – but Kim Kardashian's reaction to cannabis isn't typically what you'd expect.

Instead of splurging on food, she apparently purchases mansions.

On the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians show, fans got to see Kim go wild with some of her Netflix The Fifth Wheel co-stars.

In season 8, episode 5, the 46-year-old mom and businesswoman traveled to her mom Kris Jenner‘s home in Palm Springs along with Khloé Kardashian, comedian Nikki Glaser, actress Brenda Song and stand-up guru Fortune Feimster.

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However, as they were boarding the jet, Kim asked the ladies if they'd like to indulge in her gifts – a bedazzled box of weed gummies.

From that moment on, it was clear the episode was going to get funny, and not because of the comedic cast.

Hulu's show saw Kim Kardashian bring the gummies (Hulu)

“I’m so excited because when Kris Jenner and gummies get involved, it is a recipe for success,” Khloé said in a confessional on the show, as Kris added in her own confessional: “I’ve had one maybe once or twice, and I could not stop laughing. So, guess what, I’m up for a good time.”

In one instance of Kris being under the influence, she and Khloé were out to dinner, and Kris – who began to feel the effects of the weed – ended up purchasing a meal that was practically bigger than herself, and proceeded to giggle uncontrollably, which led her to cry.

Anyway, back to Kim.

When the girl group arrived at their destination, they saw Kylie Jenner's home, and a vacant for-sale property next door which sits beside hers and Kylie's.

Whilst touring Kylie's garden, Kim revealed interconnecting paths created so the sisters could go to each other's homes and not disturb the home in the middle.

“We made these,” Kim explained. “So, we can all get to each other the back way instead of going the front way.”

At this point, she had a brainwave to purchase the middle home so that they could connect the three adjacent estates.

“Can you imagine?” Kim asked. “It just continued our little backyard connections? That would be so much fun.”

Kim ended up purchasing a next-door home (Hulu)

From there, the girl group decided to take a peek at the vacant property via golf carts and snuck into the backyard.

“I mean, it’s definitely trespassing,” Kim said in her confessional. “Don’t try this at home, guys.”

“So I could buy this and have a closer lot and a better thing,” Kim said as they all poured out onto the property.

“I don’t know anything about how much it is, but you should buy it,” Feimster then recommended.

Unlike most people, it wouldn't be feasible to purchase right away, but Kim immediately spoke with a realtor and said in the clip: “He offered me the same price, so if I just sell one for half, then I’m close to Kylie, and this view is so much better.”

If you're wondering if she went through with it, Khloé admitted on the show: “She bought it. She actually bought it, so all of this works out for the best.”