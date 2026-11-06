Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård reveals terrifying way he uses horror characters to discipline his kids
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Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård reveals terrifying way he uses horror characters to discipline his kids

The horror icon admitted his terrifying alter egos 'slip out' at home when his kids act up, joking about becoming 'schizophrenic daddy.'

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Topics: Celebrity, Parenting

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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