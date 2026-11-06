Taylor Swift called out by Knicks star player for being team's 'fakest' fan
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Taylor Swift called out by Knicks star player for being team's 'fakest' fan

Fans rallied around Taylor Swift, and posted images of her sporting the Knicks' colors since the 2010s

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Image

Topics: Taylor Swift, NBA, Sport

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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