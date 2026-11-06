Taylor Swift called out by Knicks star player for being team's 'fakest' fan

Taylor Swift's long-time love for the Knicks has come under scrutiny by none other than its very own point guard, Tyler Kolek.

The player, who joined the NBA team just two years ago, called the Love Story songstress the 'fakest' celebrity fan.

It's a tough blow, particularly considering Swift married Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden – the home of the Knicks - has been seen numerous times at the team's games, and also sporting its jerseys.

The comment came about when both Kolek and teammate Deuce McBride were asked who they believe the 'fakest celebrity Knicks fan' is and they both answered: Swift.

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According to them, she's 'very performative' and even compared her with the likes of long-time fans, Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan – both of who are regularly seen at games.

Tyler Kolek called Taylor Swift's support of the Knicks, 'performative' (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

“At the Knicks games, I would say it’s very performative,” Kolek said during the stream. “Because they just want to be seen at the game. They’re not necessarily fans.”

He then answered: “Maybe Taylor Swift? I don’t know if I’ve seen her at any other games.”

He added: “I guess she has a lot going on so she can’t come all the time. But it’s a little performative.”

McBride agreed but warned that Swift's 'Swifties' wouldn't be happy with the reply.

The point guard then said: “I’m going to get some hate from the Swifties."

However, the Knicks has recognized Swift's support, with the NY Post reporting the team as writing in a statement: “Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization,” the Knicks said in a statement.

But beyond this, Swift has been wearing the team's colors since the 2010s, with an X throwback being posted this year.

The picture shows her in a jersey and hat posing with Jimmy Fallon in 2015, and then there was one of her and former Knicks players, Amar’e Stoudemire and Carmelo Anthony.

Swift has been known to support the Knicks (X)

As one would expect, the reactions to Kolek has been mixed, with some agreeing with his take, while others have become defensive of Swift's love for the team.

One person told Kolek on X in response: "You played the same minutes as her so why are u talking."

Another said: "c'mon bro. she came to a Finals game, cheered, and got treated like she failed a season ticket loyalty review."

Someone else wrote: "Grown ass men in these replies fuming for a pop singer..."

Then there were the agree-ers.

A user said: " she's been at 3 games in 10 years lol."

Another wrote: " Everybody knows it, they just put it out loud lmao."

A third agreed, claiming: "I don’t understand why people get mad at the truth."

In any case, Swift has been an avid talker about her love of the team, with her even telling Time back in 2014 during a profile interview in response to being told the team are not 'very good': "I love them, though. Why does that matter? So you run into a bunch of different, interesting types of people at the Met Ball. I’ve gone the last four years. And the most normal people at that event, every single time, are Amar’e Stoudemire and his wife Alexis."

She said: "I talk with them and hang with them every time I’m there. So I’ve always had this sort of love of the Knicks, just because Amar’e is so cool. And also I performed at the Knicks’—at Madison Square Garden’s—Kids Talent Competition at halftime when I was 12 or 13."

She concluded of her love: "And ever since then I’ve had this kind of sparkly, magical opinion of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, since they let me sing when I was a little kid."

UNILAD reached out to Taylor Swift's representatives for comment.