Travis Kelce's hilarious response after Prince William admits trying to 'move him' out of Taylor Swift selfie
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Travis Kelce's hilarious response after Prince William admits trying to 'move him' out of Taylor Swift selfie

New Heights' X account shared an edited version of the viral pic

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: X/Kensington Royal

Topics: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Prince William, Royal Family

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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