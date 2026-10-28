Travis Kelce's hilarious response after Prince William admits trying to 'move him' out of Taylor Swift selfie

Travis Kelce has responded to Prince William's admission that he originally didn't want him in the famous snap with Taylor Swift and his children.

The royal opened up about the seemingly awkward interaction he had with the superstar during her Eras Tour in 2024, when he took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the concert and joined the singer backstage for a memorable family selfie.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show this weekend (October 24), the future King admitted that he hadn't realized the 'significance' of Kelce, and actually wanted him out of the frame.

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He joked on the chat show: "I wasn’t until recently. I hadn’t appreciated the significance - and actually, I was trying to move him out of the photo.

"But Travis kept coming back in, and I couldn’t work out why he kept coming back in. I was trying to move him out so it was just me and Taylor and the children."

And the NFL superstar has now responded to the claim, hilariously saying that he was 'just a boyfriend' at the time.

"I get it, man. I think we all get it," he said, during a recent episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

He quipped: "I wasn’t her husband yet. You know? We don’t really know if this is gonna last, so it’s kinda just move out of the way real quick so we can keep this photo forever.

"Yeah. Hopefully, this doesn’t go south. Otherwise, this photo is not gonna be as good."

The picture marked a significant moment for Swifties - the first time the singer had posted Kelce on her Instagram, making it official. Of course, the pair went on to tie the knot at a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden this July.

There is a hilarious story behind the famous selfie (Instagram/@taylorswift)

Jason agreed, noting that the prince's reservations were 'very understandable'.

"Shout out to Prince William, man," Travis added, making it clear there was no bad blood between the two.

New Heights' X account also shared an edited version of the viral selfie, replacing Travis with Jason.

"As you requested, @KensingtonRoyal," it hilariously captioned the post.

New Heights poked fun at the snap (X/@newheightshow)

But it wasn't the last time the two interacted.

William joined the podcast as a surprise guest in July, and the episode aired just hours before the wedding of the year.

During the episode, the trio reminisced about their first meeting at Wembley Stadium in 2024, with Travis describing the encounter as one of the coolest moments of his life.

The future King later appeared on their podcast (YouTube/@newheightshow)

William also opened up about his love of football and his support for Premier League side Aston Villa, revealing that King Charles had little influence on his passion for the sport, as his father is not a fan of football.

Elsewhere, the conversation turned to family life, with William expressing his amazement at how Jason manages to raise four daughters.