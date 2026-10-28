Tyler, The Creator fires back after his explicit comments about Selena Gomez resurface

If you cast your minds back to 2011, you might remember the rather awkward moment Selena Gomez and Taylor Lautner announced the winner of the Best New Artist award at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

On the night in question, Tyler, The Creator was given the highly sought after accolade following the release of his hit song 'Yonkers'. He beat out Big Sean, Foster the People, Kreayshawn, and Wiz Khalifa for the award.

Selena was the one to read out his name and clip of this moment has been doing the rounds online recently in light of the rocky relationship Selena and the rapper (whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma) had at the time.

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As to why they weren't on great terms with one another, it call comes down to some unsavory tweets Tyler wrote about Selena. The 'She' hitmaker posted series of crude and explicitly sexual tweets directed to her early on his career, which meant they weren't exactly the best of friends...

Despite this, from the way Selena acted towards him when giving him the award, you'd have never known.

See it here:

He added fuel to the fire in 2013 when he explained that he and Selena still didn't get along despite the fact he was pals with her then-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Tyler said during a radio interview on Power 106 Los Angeles: "We don't really get along. She don't like me. We don't like each other. 'Cause [I'm] kicking it with Justin [Bieber], like that's my homeboy. She always be mean muggin' me. Like why are you hating on me?"

Fast forward to 2021 and Tyler issued an apology to the Wizards of Waverly Place actress in his song called 'Manifesto'.

In the track, he raps that he said 'crazy' things about Selena but insisted that did not want to 'offend her'. Tyler also said that he had apologized to her.

Tyler, The Creator pictured at the 2011 VMAs after his Best New Artist win (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

To this day, Selena has never publicly responded to Tyler's initial tweets about her and his apology ten years after the viral 2011 VMAs moment between them.

Now the rapper has addressed the 2011 VMAs video that's circulating online again and gave a super sarcastic response.

The 35-year-old said: "Oh no im gonna get cancelled, this has never happened, why hasnt anyone in the last 15 years EVER brought this up, this is the first time oh no. i am a terrible person through and through smh."

As Tyler alludes to in his recent response, it's not the first time the clip of Selena announcing his win at the VMAs has been a topic of conversation. It was shared online again in 2024, sparking people to discuss the 'memorable moment'.

Applauding Selena for how she handed the situation at the time, one person said: "That was definitely an awkward moment - Selena handled it with a lot of grace given the circumstances."

"Selena handled that moment with true professionalism despite everything Tyler had said," echoed another.