Tyler, The Creator fires back after his explicit comments about Selena Gomez resurface
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Tyler, The Creator fires back after his explicit comments about Selena Gomez resurface

A video of Selena Gomez giving the rapper his award for Best New Artist in 2011 has been doing the rounds online (again)

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Topics: Selena Gomez, Music, Viral, Celebrity, MTV

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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